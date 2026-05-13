Ukraine Comes Under Major Russian Drone Strikes Near NATO Border

Ukraine came under “one of the longest” Russian attacks with drone barrages targeting regions close to the border with NATO members in the western and southwestern part of the country, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Neighboring Slovakia briefly closed all border crossings with Ukraine due to security reasons, while the authorities in Hungary summoned the Russian envoy. Prime Minister Peter Magyar condemned the assault as the most severe targeting a region inhabited by a Hungarian minority since Russia’s full-scale invasion began more than four years ago.

Local authorities in Ukraine said drones hit residential buildings, municipal infrastructure and energy facilities. At least six people were killed and dozens more injured, including children, Zelenskiy said on X.

The resumption in strikes follows a brief ceasefire over the weekend announced by President Donald Trump after Moscow pushed Kyiv for a temporary truce to allow Vladimir Putin to host a Victory Day parade in his capital.

The US president said on Tuesday that a “settlement” between Russia and Ukraine is “getting closer.” Trump arrived in China for a state visit on Wednesday as the two economies look to stabilize ties with a summit playing out against the backdrop of the Iran war.

Zelenskiy said the timing of Russia’s renewed attacks was not a coincidence.

“In this difficult geopolitical moment, Russia is clearly trying to disrupt the overall political atmosphere and draw attention to its evil – seeking to do so at the expense of Ukrainian lives and Ukrainian infrastructure,” the president said.

In Rivne, western Ukraine, at least three people were killed when a drone hit a residential building, according to local officials. Two train drivers were killed in a another strike that also damaged engines, cars and substations, Zelenskiy’s aide, Dmytro Lytvyn, told reporters.

With assistance from Andras Gergely.

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