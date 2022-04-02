Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday conveyed to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov that India stands ready to contribute in any way to the peace efforts to resolve the conflict in Ukraine and called for early cessation of violence in that country, according to news agency PTI report. The prime minister communicated this when Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov called on him after holding wide-ranging talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, a day after arriving in India on a two-day visit.

The Indian side has repeatedly called for respecting the UN Charter and the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states. In his phone conversations with Russian and Ukrainian presidents in recent weeks, PM Modi has called for an end to the hostilities and a return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy, according to Hindustan Times report.

This comes at a time when Lavrov said at a media briefing that India, with its "just and rational" approach towards international problems, can support the peace efforts if it chooses to play such a role.

He also said that no pressure can affect Russia's partnership with India and that his talks with Jaishankar reflected the depth of the special and privileged strategic partnership between the two sides.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement, “Foreign Minister Lavrov briefed the prime minister on the situation in Ukraine, including the ongoing peace negotiations. The prime minister reiterated his call for an early cessation of violence, and conveyed India's readiness to contribute in any way to the peace efforts."

Addressing a news conference, Lavrov said no pressure can affect Russia's partnership with India, whose foreign policy reflects the country's independence and focus on legitimate national interests. He said his talks with Jaishankar too reflected the specially privileged strategic partnership forged with India over many decades and bilateral cooperation in many areas, ranging from defence to investments.

(With inputs from agencies)