Ukraine crisis: After New Year strikes, fresh aerial attack again targeted Kyiv

After New Year's assault by Russia that killed at least four people in Ukraine's capital and other cities, a fresh aerial strike again targeted Kyiv in the early hours on Monday, according to the news agency AFP.
The Ukrainian capital and other cities came under fire from missiles and Iranian-made drones on Saturday, killing three people, and a new attack Sunday killed one in the southern region of Zaporizhzhia.
The capital was once again rocked by an air raid on Monday morning, with the city's military administration ordering residents just after 1:00 am local time (2300 GMT) to retreat to bomb shelters, as per AFP reports.
"The air defence (system) is working. As of this minute, 16 air targets already have been shot down over the capital. The air alert continues, stay in shelters!" it announced on the messaging app Telegram.
Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported an explosion in Kyiv's northeastern Desnyanskyi district and said emergency services had been dispatched.
"An injured 19-year-old man was hospitalised in the Desnyanskyi district of the capital," he said.
The first blasts of the new year began roughly 30 minutes after midnight, hitting two districts, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.
The attacks come as Putin's invasion of Ukraine enters its 11th month, with Russian strikes systematically targeting energy infrastructure, leaving millions in the cold and dark in the middle of winter.
Earlier on Saturday evening, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukrainians would fight until victorious. "We fight and will continue to fight. For the sake of the main word: 'victory'," he said in an address, as his country saw the old year out hours after the new wave of strikes.
"I want to say to all of you: Ukrainians, you are incredible! See what we have done and what we are doing!" Zelensky said in the emotional speech.
As Russian regions in the Far East rang in 2023, Russian leader Vladimir Putin delivered his midnight address -- usually set against the backdrop of the Kremlin -- standing among servicemen and women who fought in Ukraine.
At around the same time, explosions shook the Ukrainian capital where AFP journalists heard at least 11 loud blasts in the early afternoon.
(With inputs from agencies)
