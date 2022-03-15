In one of Beijing’s most explicit statements yet on American penalties that are contributing to a historic market selloff, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that China wants to avoid being impacted by US sanctions over Russia’s war. “China is not a party to the crisis, nor does it want the sanctions to affect China," Wang said in a phone call Monday with Spanish counterpart Jose Manuel Albares to discuss the war in Ukraine. “China has the right to safeguard its legitimate rights and interests," according to Bloomberg report.

