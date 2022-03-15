This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
This comes on the back of rising concerns among investors that Chinese companies will face US sanctions after American officials said Russia requested military and financial assistance from Beijing
In one of Beijing’s most explicit statements yet on American penalties that are contributing to a historic market selloff, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that China wants to avoid being impacted by US sanctions over Russia’s war. “China is not a party to the crisis, nor does it want the sanctions to affect China," Wang said in a phone call Monday with Spanish counterpart Jose Manuel Albares to discuss the war in Ukraine. “China has the right to safeguard its legitimate rights and interests," according to Bloomberg report.
This comes on the back of rising concerns among investors that Chinese companies will face US sanctions after American officials said Russia requested military and financial assistance from Beijing. The US warned European allies that Russia asked China for armed drones in late February as it was beginning its invasion of Ukraine, according to people familiar with the matter, as per Bloomberg report.
Earlier, China dismissed the initial report of the Russian weapons request as “disinformation" on Monday, while Russia denied that it asked Beijing for help, saying it has enough resources to win the war. Despite, US officials repeatedly warning China against helping Russia evade sanctions, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said last week there was no evidence that any Chinese companies were planning to help Moscow get around the American restrictions.
That’s fueled concern that the crisis could accelerate decoupling between the world’s two largest economies. An index of Chinese shares in Hong Kong has plunged 21% in the world’s worst performance among actively traded benchmarks since the invasion, falling to the lowest level since 2008. U.S.-listed Chinese stocks fell a record 12% on Monday, after losing 10% for two consecutive days, on concern American investors will no longer be able to trade them on U.S. exchanges.
China has long opposed any unilateral sanctions imposed outside of the United Nations, a position Wang reiterated Monday. To Beijing, which has recently faced U.S. sanctions over human rights issues in places like Xinjiang and Hong Kong, compliance with American penalties is seen as a violation of its sovereignty. In line with that, China has vowed to continue normal trade relations with Russia.
“China always opposes the use of sanctions to solve problems, and even more opposes unilateral sanctions that have no basis in international law, which will undermine international rules and bring harm to the people’s livelihood of all countries," Wang said.
Even so, China has also resisted taking retaliatory measures that would hurt its own economy even when the U.S. has directly targeted Beijing. During the height of the trade war, China threatened but never implemented an “unreliable entities" list, and even state-run banks have complied with U.S. sanctions on Hong Kong. It also delayed imposing an anti-sanctions law on the financial hub after businesses expressed concern.
