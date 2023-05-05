Ukraine crisis: ‘China will promote peace talks’ says Foreign minister Qin Gang2 min read . Updated: 05 May 2023, 06:25 AM IST
The statement referred to Qin's meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Foreign Ministers' meeting in Goa, India, on Thursday.
China's foreign minister, Qin Gang, said China will persist in promoting peace talks for the Ukraine crisis, and is "willing to maintain communication and coordination with Russia to make tangible contributions to the political settlement of the crisis".
