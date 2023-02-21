Ukraine crisis: Doing everything possible to solve problem peacefully with Ukraine, says Vladimir Putin
- However, he added that very different scenario was being prepared behind their back.
Russian President Vladimir Putin on 21 February said that his government is doing everything possible to solve the problem peacefully with Ukraine.
