In the wake of ongoing Ukraine crisis, a fifth flight carrying 249 stranded Indian nationals have departed from Romania's Bucharest for Delhi under operation Ganga, informed External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Monday. Jaishankar said in a tweet, "the fifth #OperationGanga flight, carrying 249 Indian nationals, departed from Bucharest (Romania) for Delhi." This follows the Indian Embassy in Kyiv advising Indian citizens against moving to any of the border checkpoints without prior coordination with government officials at border posts.

