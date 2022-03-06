This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Russia-Ukraine crisis: Indian Air Force flight carrying 210 Indians evacuated from Ukraine arrives at Hindan airbase near Delhi from Bucharest, Romania
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
In the wake of escalating crisis in Ukraine, Indian Air Force flight carrying 210 Indians evacuated from Ukraine arrives at Hindan airbase near Delhi from Bucharest, Romania. A total of 11 special flights are expected to operate from Budapest, Kosice, Rzeszow and Bucharest today, bringing in more than 2,200 Indians back home, the Ministry of Civil Aviation informed.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
In the wake of escalating crisis in Ukraine, Indian Air Force flight carrying 210 Indians evacuated from Ukraine arrives at Hindan airbase near Delhi from Bucharest, Romania. A total of 11 special flights are expected to operate from Budapest, Kosice, Rzeszow and Bucharest today, bringing in more than 2,200 Indians back home, the Ministry of Civil Aviation informed.
Additionally, the Ministry of Civil Aviation informed nearly 3,000 Indians were airlifted on Saturday by 15 special flights from Ukraine's neighbouring countries under 'Operation Ganga' to rescue Indian citizens. These 15 special flights included 12 special civilian and 3 Indian Air Force flights.
Additionally, the Ministry of Civil Aviation informed nearly 3,000 Indians were airlifted on Saturday by 15 special flights from Ukraine's neighbouring countries under 'Operation Ganga' to rescue Indian citizens. These 15 special flights included 12 special civilian and 3 Indian Air Force flights.
With this, more than 13,700 Indians have been brought back since the special flights began on February 22, 2022. The number of Indians brought back by 55 special civilian flights goes up to 11,728. To date, the IAF has flown 10 sorties to bring back 2,056 passengers, while taking 26 tonnes of relief load to these countries, as part of Operation Ganga, it said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
With this, more than 13,700 Indians have been brought back since the special flights began on February 22, 2022. The number of Indians brought back by 55 special civilian flights goes up to 11,728. To date, the IAF has flown 10 sorties to bring back 2,056 passengers, while taking 26 tonnes of relief load to these countries, as part of Operation Ganga, it said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Further, the ministry on Saturday said, "Three C-17 heavy-lift transport aircraft of the IAF, which had taken off yesterday from the Hindan airbase, landed back at Hindan today morning. These flights evacuated 629 Indian nationals from Romania, Slovakia and Poland. These flights also carried 16.5 tonnes of relief load from India to these countries."
Further, the ministry on Saturday said, "Three C-17 heavy-lift transport aircraft of the IAF, which had taken off yesterday from the Hindan airbase, landed back at Hindan today morning. These flights evacuated 629 Indian nationals from Romania, Slovakia and Poland. These flights also carried 16.5 tonnes of relief load from India to these countries."
"All Civilian flights, except one, had landed during the morning today, while a flight from Kosice to Delhi is expected to arrive late in the evening. Today's civilian flights included 5 from Budapest, 4 from Suceava, 1 from Kosice and 2 from Rzeszow," the ministry said on Saturday.
"All Civilian flights, except one, had landed during the morning today, while a flight from Kosice to Delhi is expected to arrive late in the evening. Today's civilian flights included 5 from Budapest, 4 from Suceava, 1 from Kosice and 2 from Rzeszow," the ministry said on Saturday.