Home / News / World /  Ukraine crisis: Indian student who was shot 4 times in Kyiv returns to Delhi on IAF flight

Ukraine crisis: Indian student who was shot 4 times in Kyiv returns to Delhi on IAF flight

Harjot Singh, crosses the border and enters Poland in an ambulance provided by Polish RedCross, on Monday. (ANI Photo)
1 min read . 06:48 PM IST Livemint

Harjot was shot four times, including his chest when on 27 February, Singh and his friends boarded a cab for the western Ukrainian city of Lviv in a bid to escape Kyiv

NEW DELHI : The Indian national who had been shot in Ukraine's capital city Kyiv, has reached Delhi in an IAF aircraft. Singh landed in the Hindon airbase on Monday evening, officials said.

Harjot was shot four times, including his chest when on 27 February, Singh and his friends boarded a cab for the western Ukrainian city of Lviv in a bid to escape Kyiv.

Official also confirmed that Minister of State for Civil Aviation V K Singh and around 200 Indians, mainly students, also returned to India on the flight that landed at 6.15 pm.

V K Singh was in Poland to facilitate the evacuation of students.

Harjot Singh's family in Delhi had told news agency PTI on Sunday that they were "very, very happy" that he was returning and were eagerly awaiting his arrival.

The Ministry of External Affairs had on Friday announced that the government would bear medical expenses of Harjot Singh.

On 1 March, medical student Naveen SG from Karnataka was killed in shelling in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv when he ventured out to buy food for himself and his peers.

Eight flights with more than 1,500 Indians will operate from Ukraine's neighbouring countries to India on Monday, according to the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

The Ukrainian airspace has been shut since 24 February due to the Russian military offensive. Indian citizens stuck in Ukraine are being airlifted once they cross to neighbouring countries such as Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Poland.

