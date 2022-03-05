Ukraine crisis: Internet users across Europe thrown offline after 'cyberattack'

General Michel Friedling, head of France's Space Command, said there had been a cyberattack. "For several days, shortly after the start of operations, we have had a satellite network that covers Europe and Ukraine in particular, which was the victim of a cyberattack, with tens of thousands of terminals that were rendered inoperative immediately after the attack," he said, adding that he was talking about a civilian network -- Viasat.

