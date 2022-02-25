In view of the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, nearly 400 Indian students in Ukraine's Sumy city bordering Russia have taken shelter in a basement after Russian forces took control of it and have appealed to the government of India to evacuate them, news agency PTI reported. The city is located in northeastern Ukraine, about 50 miles from the Russian border. The city mayor surrendered to Russian forces on Thursday. Russia announced a special military operation in Ukraine on Wednesday night and launched multiple attacks on several areas in central and eastern Ukraine.

The students, most of whom are studying in Sumy State Medical University, said they fear for their safety as gunshots can be heard outside, as per PTI report. "Right now, we are hiding in the basement of our dormitory. We do not know if this basement is enough for us to survive. We urge the Indian government to try to evacuate us from the eastern side of Ukraine," Lalit Kumar, one of the students, told PTI.

"Travelling on our own is not possible. Martial law has been imposed here and that means no outing, no cars, no buses and no private vehicle can travel. ATMs and supermarkets are also not working," he said.

The students also shared short videos of the basement they are hiding in. Kumar, a fifth-year student, said they have limited supplies. "We do not have enough supplies here to continue. The Indian government is our last hope... we want go to our motherland and see our loved ones. Kindly help us," he said in a message.

At a media briefing on Thursday, India's Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla assured all Indian citizens, including students, in Ukraine and their family members that the government will take all possible steps to bring them back safe and sound. He said there were around 20,000 Indians in Ukraine and of them, nearly 4,000 have returned to India in the last few days.

Additionally, the Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Thursday said control rooms have been set up in Hungary, Romania and some other countries to facilitate the Indian citizens who are leaving Ukraine.

"We have set up control rooms in Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Romania. All this information is out in the public domain," Shringla told a media briefing here. Answering a query, he said a number of chief secretaries have spoken to him about people from their states in Ukraine.

"States are concerned about students, citizens from their states who are in Ukraine. We are coordinating very closely in that regard. It is only fair to tell you that we have set up control rooms and teams all over," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.