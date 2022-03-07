This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and sought his ‘support’ in evacuation of Indian students stuck in northeastern Ukraine's Sumy city
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Russia-Ukraine war: With nearly 700 Indian students are stranded in Sumy amid intense fighting between Russian and Ukrainian troops, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and sought his "support" in evacuation of Indian students stuck in northeastern Ukraine's Sumy city, news agency PTI reported. This was the second telephonic conversation between PM Modi and Zelenskyy after the conflict began in Ukraine.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Russia-Ukraine war: With nearly 700 Indian students are stranded in Sumy amid intense fighting between Russian and Ukrainian troops, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and sought his "support" in evacuation of Indian students stuck in northeastern Ukraine's Sumy city, news agency PTI reported. This was the second telephonic conversation between PM Modi and Zelenskyy after the conflict began in Ukraine.
In a phone conversation that lasted for around 35 minutes, Prime Minister Modi thanked President Zelenskyy for the help extended by the government of Ukraine in evacuation of Indian nationals from Ukraine, official sources said.
In a phone conversation that lasted for around 35 minutes, Prime Minister Modi thanked President Zelenskyy for the help extended by the government of Ukraine in evacuation of Indian nationals from Ukraine, official sources said.
"Prime Minister Modi sought continued support from the government of Ukraine in ongoing efforts for evacuation of Indian nationals from Sumy," a source said about the talks. The sources said the two leaders discussed the evolving situation in Ukraine. Modi appreciated the continuing direct dialogue between Russia and Ukraine, they said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"Prime Minister Modi sought continued support from the government of Ukraine in ongoing efforts for evacuation of Indian nationals from Sumy," a source said about the talks. The sources said the two leaders discussed the evolving situation in Ukraine. Modi appreciated the continuing direct dialogue between Russia and Ukraine, they said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Additionally, PM Modi will also be speaking to Russian President Vladimir Putin today. Since the beginning of the conflict on February 24 when Russia launched a special military operation on Ukraine, the Prime Minister has spoken to both the leaders twice.
Additionally, PM Modi will also be speaking to Russian President Vladimir Putin today. Since the beginning of the conflict on February 24 when Russia launched a special military operation on Ukraine, the Prime Minister has spoken to both the leaders twice.
On February 26, PM Modi spoke to Ukrainian President Zelensky in which the latter briefed the Prime Minister in detail about the ongoing conflict situation. After India abstained during a vote in the United Nations Security council, Zelensky spoke to PM Modi and sought India's political support at the UNSC, ANI report said.
On February 26, PM Modi spoke to Ukrainian President Zelensky in which the latter briefed the Prime Minister in detail about the ongoing conflict situation. After India abstained during a vote in the United Nations Security council, Zelensky spoke to PM Modi and sought India's political support at the UNSC, ANI report said.
The Indian prime minister had spoken to the Russian President on February 24 night and then on March 2. In his last call, PM Modi reviewed the situation in Ukraine, especially in Kharkiv and both the leaders had also discussed the safe evacuation of the Indian nationals from the conflict areas, according to the Prime Minister's office.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Indian prime minister had spoken to the Russian President on February 24 night and then on March 2. In his last call, PM Modi reviewed the situation in Ukraine, especially in Kharkiv and both the leaders had also discussed the safe evacuation of the Indian nationals from the conflict areas, according to the Prime Minister's office.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Meanwhile, tensions have escalated following Russia's military action in Ukraine and the government has arranged flights from countries neighbouring Ukraine for the evacuation of Indian students under 'Operation Ganga'.
Meanwhile, tensions have escalated following Russia's military action in Ukraine and the government has arranged flights from countries neighbouring Ukraine for the evacuation of Indian students under 'Operation Ganga'.