Amid French assertions, the Kremlin said on Tuesday that President Vladimir Putin has not promised Emmanuel Macron that Moscow would not carry out new military initiatives around Ukraine for now.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Russia and France had not yet been able to strike a deal on de-escalating tensions around Ukraine but said it was needed and that the meeting had provided the basis for further work on that front.

This comes after a French official said Putin had made the pledge of de-escalation during long talks in Moscow on Monday evening with Macron.

According to the same French official, Putin had also agreed that troops taking part in a military exercise on Belarusian territory near Ukraine's borders will be pulled back once those war games are over on 20 February.

He said troops would return to their bases in Russia after the drills, without giving a precise date, but pointed out that nobody had ever said the forces would stay in Belarus.

Following this, Macron said he had a “substantial, deep" discussion with Putin, with a focus on conditions that could help de-escalation.

“We tried to build converging elements," he said. “The upcoming days will be crucial and deep discussions together will be needed." He added that it’s Europe’s duty to find a solution to try to rebuild good-neighbourly ties with Russia.

Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts to defuse the tensions around Ukraine continued on Tuesday with the French leader reaching Kyiv the day after hours of talks with the Russian leader.

Macron is set to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as fears of a possible Russian invasion mount.

Moscow has massed over 100,000 troops near Ukraine's borders but insists it has no plans to attack Ukraine. The Kremlin has demanded guarantees from the West that NATO will not accept Ukraine and other former Soviet nations as members, halt weapon deployments there and roll back its forces from Eastern Europe — demands the US and NATO reject as nonstarters.

Western leaders in recent weeks have engaged in high-level diplomacy in the hope of de-escalating the tensions and preventing an attack.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.