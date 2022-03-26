Authorities in Ukraine's western Lviv region on Saturday reported three powerful explosions near the regional capital Lviv and urged residents to take shelter.

"There were three powerful explosions near Lviv from the direction of Kryvchytsy, now there is an air raid warning, so keep calm and take shelter," said regional Governor Maksym Kozytskyy in an online post, referring to an area in the eastern outskirts of the city.

Reuters witnesses saw heavy black smoke rising from the northeast side of the city. The cause could not be immediately verified.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

