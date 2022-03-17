While putting forward some strong issues in front of the US Congress, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky didn't feel the urge to ‘suit up’ during his crucial virtual address on Wednesday. And even as the war-time leader received a standing ovation from the entire congress, an American financial commentator seemed unimpressed with his humble choice of clothing. However, his comments did not go down well with the netizen.

