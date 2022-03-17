This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
I understand times are hard, but doesn't the President of Ukraine own a suit? questioned an American financial commentator
While putting forward some strong issues in front of the US Congress, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky didn't feel the urge to ‘suit up’ during his crucial virtual address on Wednesday. And even as the war-time leader received a standing ovation from the entire congress, an American financial commentator seemed unimpressed with his humble choice of clothing. However, his comments did not go down well with the netizen.
Ukraine's war-time hero President Zelensky is often seen T-shirt and jackets while making his video addresses. And even on Wednesday, the leader was seen addressing a roomful Congressmen in simple Khaki Tshirt. Shortly after the virtual address, And shortly after, Peter Schiff tweeted, “I understand times are hard, but doesn't the President of Ukraine own a suit?"
I don't have much respect for current members of the U.S. Congress either, but I still wouldn't address them wearing a t-shirt. I wouldn't want to disrespect the institution or the United States, he also added.
However, Schiff didn't bode well with the Netizens.
To this, one Twitter user said, “Dude, not only is he in a war-zone, where I'm sure it's hard to get a suit press and dry clean, but even if it was possible, it's favorable for people to see him as one of them sharing the struggle."
Schiff replied to him saying, “He would not have had to press a suit. I'm sure he had a clean suit hanging in the same closet as his t-shirts. Plus even if there were not suits available, maybe a long-sleeved shirt with a collar."
Another user said, “worst all-time takes" and further added, “The guy is in the middle of a war zone ducking mortars, Peter, he's not going to be rolling around his garment rack with him."
Schiff replied to him saying, “He was not in combat on a battlefield. Someone powdered his face. Not a hair was out of place, and he was clean-shaven with a trimmed beard. He chose to wear that t-shirt. He could have easily chosen something less informal."
