Ukraine crisis: Zelensky to meet EU officials on Feb 3 - here's why

More than a dozen senior European Union officials will meet the members of the Ukrainian government in Kyiv on February 2, a day before the EU-Ukraine summit, a European Commission spokeswoman said on Thursday.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky meet European Council and European Commission Presidents Charles Michel and Ursula von der Leyen on February 3 to discuss financial and military support for their fight against Russia's invasion, as per AFP reports.
Previously, the Ukrainian presidency had announced the summit would take place between the presidents in Kyiv but the European Council has not confirmed the location.
Speaking to AFP, European Commission spokeswoman Dana Spinant said that around 15 commissioners, out of 27 could visit Kyiv for the meeting, confirming a report by Politico.
The commissioners taking part are those handling portfolios relevant to Ukraine, such as "financial matters, the question of EU membership or energy", she said, adding that the list had yet to be finalized.
She added that the visit demonstrates the extent of EU's work with Ukraine and shows its support for the country.
The Russian invasion of Ukraine is getting more intense day by day as the Russian defense ministry has recently claimed that it has killed 600 Ukrainian soldiers in a rocket strike on two buildings in eastern Ukraine. The building was housing many Ukrainian troops.
The attack, if true will be seen as revenge for the killing of around 90 Russian troops during a strike by Ukrainian forces on their barracks in Makiivka in part of the Donetsk region controlled by Russian forces.
It came as Russia decided to end the self-declared ceasefire and announced to strike the enemy till the war is won.
