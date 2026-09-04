Ukraine declares 'no airstrikes' as US talks on war expected: 'Russia must ensure ceasefire...'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called for a temporary ceasefire in hostilities with Russia as US President Donald Trump's envoys prepare to travel to Moscow and Kyiv this weekend for talks aimed at ending the war. "There will be no airstrikes on our part, and Russia must reciprocally ensure a ceasefire -- without its own airstrikes -- for the duration needed to conduct these talks," Zelensky said in his evening address.

US envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff are expected to travel to Moscow on Saturday and Kyiv on Sunday. Their meetings will focus on possible terms for a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine.

Zelensky made the ceasefire proposal on Friday, hours after Russia launched a daytime airstrike on the headquarters of Ukraine's intelligence service. According to the Ukrainian President, the attack was aimed at the office of the country's intelligence chief.

Ukraine seeks halt to strikes during negotiations Confirming the planned visits in a Telegram post, Zelensky said the details had come from the US President's team.

“The details are from the American President's team. We discussed today that Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will visit Moscow and on Sunday they will visit Kyiv.”

Also Read | Zelenskyy Threatens to Shut Air Traffic Over Russia With Drones

Zelensky said Ukrainian diplomats had held discussions ahead of the US envoys' arrival in Kyiv. As part of the arrangements, Ukraine agreed to keep Russian airspace operating normally to ensure the two officials could travel safely.

Zelensky says Kyiv wants 'real options' for peace The Ukrainian President said Kyiv's priority was the safety of the visiting US officials rather than Russia, while stressing that Ukraine was seeking a genuine path towards ending the conflict.

He said Ukraine wants "real options" to end the war, which has now continued for four-and-a-half years.

Also Read | Ukraine War Escalates? Putin Orders MASSIVE Military Response Against NATO

"We'll see what proposals Steve and Jared have and what Moscow will say to them," Zelensky wrote.

Russia steps up daytime attacks on Ukraine Zelensky's proposal came amid a recent escalation in Russian air attacks against Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities. Russian forces have increasingly carried out strikes during the daytime, with civilian areas among those hit.

Before Friday's broad daylight attack on Kyiv, Russia launched a large overnight assault on the Odesa region. The attack killed one person and left at least five others injured, including a child.

Elsewhere in Ukraine, overnight strikes in the Dnipro region killed two police officials.

A US official confirmed earlier on Friday that Kushner and Witkoff would travel to Moscow and Kyiv this weekend.

The trip will mark the envoys' first visit to the Ukrainian capital as part of efforts to negotiate a settlement and work towards ending the Russia-Ukraine conflict.