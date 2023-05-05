Ukraine delegate punches Russian representative at Black Sea nations assembly in Turkey | Watch2 min read . Updated: 05 May 2023, 02:42 PM IST
The incident took place during the 61st Parliamentary Assembly of the Organisation of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (PABSEC).
A Ukraine and Russian delegate engaged in scuffle at an international conference. The Ukrainian delegate on Thursday punched a Russian in his face after he snatched away Ukraine flag from his during a conference in Turkey’s capital.
