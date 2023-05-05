Pictures of the disturbance were posted by the Turkish parliament on its website, and Mustafa Sentop, the parliament's head, issued a stiff rebuke. In a tweet, he wrote, “I would like to express that at the PABSEC Presidents' Summit hosted by the GNAT, the provocative and physically offensive actions of some members of the Ukrainian parliamentary delegation can never be accepted. I am also sorry to have experienced such an unfortunate and unacceptable event at the PABSEC, which brought us together at a table with the aim of solving the problems in our region on the basis of dialogue. I condemn this behavior that disrupts the peace environment Turkey is trying to achieve."

