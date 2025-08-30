Ukraine destroys two Russian bridges using its own ammunition stockpiles | In pics

Ukraine claims to have destroyed two bridges in Russia's Belgorod region using drones to target Russian military supplies. The bridges were rigged with explosives, indicating their strategic importance.

Updated30 Aug 2025, 07:40 AM IST
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky holds a press-conference outside Mariyinsky Palace in Kyiv on August 29, 2025, amid Russian invasion in Ukraine. Russia massing 100,000 troops near east Ukraine stronghold Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said on August 29, 2025. (Photo by Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP)
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky holds a press-conference outside Mariyinsky Palace in Kyiv on August 29, 2025, amid Russian invasion in Ukraine. Russia massing 100,000 troops near east Ukraine stronghold Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said on August 29, 2025. (Photo by Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP)(AFP)

Ukraine claims it destroyed two bridges inside Russian territory by usingdrones to target stockpiles of mines and ammunition hidden by Russian forces, as reported by CNN.

According to the Ukrainian military, the bridges located near the border in Russia’s Belgorod region, close to Ukraine’s Kharkiv region, were being used to supply Russian troops. Due to their strategic value, the bridges had been rigged with explosives, allowing Russia to destroy them to halt any rapid Ukrainian offensive, potentially, said the report.

See the drone photographs here:

Ukraine Armed Forces — 58th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade. (Source: CNN)
Ukraine Armed Forces — 58th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade. (Photo: CNN)
Ukraine Armed Forces — 58th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade. (Photo: CNN)

Drone footage shows the aircraft approaching the bridge and uncovering a large cache of anti-tank mines and other ammunition. A piece of fabric, seemingly used to cover the stash, is seen discarded nearby, according to CNN.

“We saw the mines, and we struck,” they added.

“After that, we decided to check the other bridge. We found it was also mined and we struck,” the brigade representative said, adding: “(We) saw an opportunity and took it.”

Kyiv is ramping up diplomatic efforts to end Russia’s war, now entering its fourth year, and to secure key security guarantees from allies to deter future aggression.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that he plans to continue discussions with European leaders next week on "NATO-like" defence commitments for Ukraine, emphasising that US President Donald Trump should also participate in the talks, as reported by Reuters.

"We need the architecture to be clear to everyone," he said, adding that he wanted to tell Trump “how we see it”.

At a meeting in Copenhagen on Friday, European Union defence ministers showed “broad support” for expanding the bloc’s military training mission to operate within Ukraine, according to the EU’s top diplomat, Kaja Kallas.

Meanwhile, Trump, who has recently signalled greater openness to supporting Ukraine’s defence, has noted that Europe should take the lead in providing the majority of security support for Kyiv.

Following his meeting with Putin in Alaska earlier this month and subsequent talks with Zelensky and European leaders at the White House, President Trump announced plans to arrange bilateral talks between the Russian and Ukrainian leaders.

Key Takeaways
  • Drones are becoming a pivotal tool in modern warfare, especially for precision strikes.
  • Targeting supply lines can significantly impact enemy operations and morale.
  • Diplomatic efforts continue alongside military actions, with Ukraine seeking stronger ties with NATO allies.
