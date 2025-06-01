Ukraine drone attack hits 40 Russian military aircrafts in massive attack: Report

Ukraine's Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), the nation's domestic security agency, carried out a massive drone attack against Russia on Sunday, 1 June 2025, hitting more than 40 Russian military aircraft, reported the news agency Reuters, citing SBU officials aware of the development.

The report also highlighted that the drone attack struck military aircraft, including Tu-95 and the Tu-22, which are the strategic bombers for the Russian Air Force. Russia reportedly used these aircraft to fire long-range missiles at Ukraine.

However, the news agency could not verify the statement on the development. LiveMint couldn't independently verify the report.

A video went viral on the social media platform X, which showed military aircraft on fire, alleging that those were the Russian Tu-95 heavy bombers, which were ablaze due to the Ukrainian drone strike.

Russia's Murmansk Governor also said that the Ukrainian drones attacked the region, according to a separate report from the news agency.