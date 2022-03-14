Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ukraine economy could shrink by a third due to Russia invasion, IMF report says

Ukraine's public debt was expected to spike to 60% of GDP in 2022 from around 50% in 2021
1 min read . 10:25 PM IST Reuters

Ukraine has an external financing gap of $4.8 billion, but its financing needs were expected to grow and it would require significant additional concessional financing

Ukraine's economy is expected to contract by 10% in 2022 as a result of Russia's invasion, but the outlook could worsen sharply if the conflict lasts longer, the International Monetary Fund said in a staff report released on Monday.

The report, prepared ahead of the IMF's approval of $1.4 billion in emergency financing, said Ukraine's economic output could shrink by 25% to 35%, based on real wartime gross domestic product data from Iraq, Lebanon and other countries at war.

The report said Ukraine has an external financing gap of $4.8 billion, but its financing needs were expected to grow and it would require significant additional concessional financing.

The country's public debt was expected to spike to 60% of GDP in 2022 from around 50% in 2021, the report said. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

