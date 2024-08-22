Ukraine encircles Russian troops in Kursk and digs in for long fight
Matthew Luxmoore , James Marson , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 22 Aug 2024, 12:32 PM IST
SummaryKyiv’s forces are taking control of more territory along the border as Russia is stepping up counterattacks.
STETSKIVKA, Ukraine—Ukrainian troops said they are moving to encircle an estimated 3,000 Russian troops that are hemmed against a river in Russia’s Kursk province, seeking a fresh blow against Moscow in the third week of a surprise incursion.
