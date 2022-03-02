Russian troops have intensified their attack on the east European country of Ukraine. They bombed and shelled Kharkiv on Wednesday destroying their regional police headquarters, their administrative building and killing and injuring many more.

Citizens had to flee Kyiv, the first city Russia attacked in Ukraine. Some have also taken shelter in bunkers to save them from the massive bombing and shelling.

Russia continues to unleash airstrikes even though many countries have imposed several sanctions on the Vladimir Putin led government.

In one such bombing incident, a video of an enormous explosion has been shared widely on social media platforms.

Watch the video here

The enormous explosion in Ukraine's second city Kharkiv region has been captured in chilling video footage. The blast is understood to have struck Chuguev airfield in the Kharkiv region.

As seen in the video a gargantuan bright orange blast wave hangs in the air in the night sky of the Ukrainian city.

The Shocked citizens can be heard in the video - filming from apartment blocks - jump backwards as the dome wave pans out.

The footage emerges a day after Ukrainian ambassador to the US, Oksana Markarova, said the Kremlin had used the devastating bombs - banned by the Geneva Convention - during air strikes.

"They used the vacuum bomb today, which is actually prohibited by the Geneva convention," Markarova said after briefing members of the U.S. Congress.

"The devastation that Russia is trying to inflict on Ukraine is large."

Thermobaric or vacuum explosives - dubbed the 'father of all bombs' - is known to suck oxygen from the surrounding air to generate high-temperature explosions.

