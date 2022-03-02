1 min read.Updated: 02 Mar 2022, 10:19 PM ISTLivemint
A gargantuan bright orange blast wave is seen hanging in the air in the night sky of the Ukrainian city as citizens filming the blast from their apartments fall back when the explosion pans out
Russian troops have intensified their attack on the east European country of Ukraine. They bombed and shelled Kharkiv on Wednesday destroying their regional police headquarters, their administrative building and killing and injuring many more.
Citizens had to flee Kyiv, the first city Russia attacked in Ukraine. Some have also taken shelter in bunkers to save them from the massive bombing and shelling.