This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
A gargantuan bright orange blast wave is seen hanging in the air in the night sky of the Ukrainian city as citizens filming the blast from their apartments fall back when the explosion pans out
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Russian troops have intensified their attack on the east European country of Ukraine. They bombed and shelled Kharkiv on Wednesday destroying their regional police headquarters, their administrative building and killing and injuring many more.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Russian troops have intensified their attack on the east European country of Ukraine. They bombed and shelled Kharkiv on Wednesday destroying their regional police headquarters, their administrative building and killing and injuring many more.
Citizens had to flee Kyiv, the first city Russia attacked in Ukraine. Some have also taken shelter in bunkers to save them from the massive bombing and shelling.