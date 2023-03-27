Ukraine farmers risk life to clear landmines planted by Russian troops2 min read . Updated: 27 Mar 2023, 08:44 PM IST
Amid intense fighting, the farmers are already bearing the heavy cost of the destruction of their land and agricultural machinery
As the Russian and Ukrainian troops continue their battle, farmers in eastern Ukraine have a new challenge. With the onset of plantation season, the farmers in Ukraine have to manually pull out landmines planted by Russian forces during its temporary occupation of the territory.
