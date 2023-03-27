As the Russian and Ukrainian troops continue their battle, farmers in eastern Ukraine have a new challenge. With the onset of plantation season, the farmers in Ukraine have to manually pull out landmines planted by Russian forces during its temporary occupation of the territory.

Amid intense fighting, the farmers are already bearing the heavy cost of the destruction of their land and agricultural machinery. In recent months, reports claim the death of several farm workers in Ukraine, when they accidentally step on such landmines, news platform CNN reported on Monday.

The government is trying to help farmers with mine removal, but the process is slow and expensive, pushing the farmers to take matters into their own hands. According to Ukraine's military, the forces in Ukraine have diffused more than 45,000 explosive devices over the year.

According to the Ukrainian military's evaluation, approximately one-third of the country's territory is presently polluted by unexploded ordnance, posing a significant threat to this year's agricultural yield by rendering vast tracts of fertile land unproductive because of the hazardous remnants of an ongoing conflict.

This comes in the backdrop of already strangled grain exports from the war-torn country. Even after the grain deal brokered by United Nations (UN), the food prices in the country are touching new heights and this obstacle in farming can worsen the situation.

Ukraine shuts 'post-apocalyptic' battlefield town to civilians

Ukraine imposed a ban on civilians entering the eastern town of Avdiivka on Monday, terming it a desolate and barren land akin to a ‘post-apocalyptic world’, as Kyiv endeavors to put an end to Russia's weakening winter offensive before launching a counter-offensive of its own.

A senior Ukrainian military official disclosed that Kyiv was devising its next course of action after Moscow seemingly diverted its attention from the relatively small town of Bakhmut, where Russia has been unable to seize control even after six months of fierce fighting, towards Avdiivka situated further south.

(With inputs from agencies)