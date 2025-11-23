Ukraine Foreign Minister calls EAM Jaishankar to discuss Donald Trump's peace deal, emphasises India’s role

With a deadline looming over Ukraine to accept Donald Trump's 28-point peace plan, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha on Saturday called on External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to discuss the ongoing efforts and upcoming talks to end the nearly four-year conflict with Russia.

US President Donald Trump has given Ukraine until November 27 to approve the peace plan, which cedes Ukrainian territory long sought by Moscow. Negotiators will meet in Switzerland on Sunday.

Informing about his call to Jaishankar, Sybiha said, “I had a call with India’s External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and informed him about the dynamic of peace efforts and upcoming talks. We exchanged assessments of the current developments.”

“I emphasised India’s important role in bringing a just peace closer,” he added.

Jaishankar also shared that he had a telecon with the Ukrainian FM, and said, “Appreciate his briefing on the ongoing developments related to the Ukraine conflict. Reiterated India’s support for an early end to this conflict and the establishment of an enduring peace.”

About the 28-point peace deal Washington has signalled room for negotiation on a US plan to end the Ukraine war that has drawn pushback from Kyiv, its allies and US lawmakers ahead of talks on the proposal in Switzerland.

The 28-point plan would require the invaded country to cede territory, cut its army and pledge never to join NATO. Trump told reporters Saturday it was not his final offer and he hoped to stop the fighting "one way or the other".

Trump's special envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, speaking on Fox News, described the plan as “a work in progress”.

Ukraine's European allies, who were not included in drafting the proposal, said the plan requires “additional work” as they scrambled at the G20 summit in South Africa to come up with a counteroffer to strengthen Kyiv's position.

A US official told AFP that Rubio and diplomatic envoy Steve Witkoff would land in Geneva on Sunday for the talks and that US Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll had already arrived after meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv.

"The peace proposal was authored by the US," Rubio wrote on social media late Saturday.

"It is offered as a strong framework for ongoing negotiations. It is based on input from the Russian side. But it is also based on previous and ongoing input from Ukraine."