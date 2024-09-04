Ukraine foreign minister tenders resignation amid war’s biggest reshuffle

Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has resigned, with Parliament Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk announcing the request will be reviewed by lawmakers. 

Reuters
Updated4 Sep 2024, 01:07 PM IST
File image of Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba speak with the media ahead of the meeting of EU foreign ministers at the European Council building in Brussels. Pictured next to Kuleba is European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.
File image of Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba speak with the media ahead of the meeting of EU foreign ministers at the European Council building in Brussels. Pictured next to Kuleba is European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.(AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tendered his resignation on Wednesday, part of the biggest government reshuffle of the 30-month war against Russia.

More resignations and appointments are expected over the coming days after five ministers stepped down on Tuesday, in what a senior ally of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy cast as the start of a government "reset" ahead of the winter.

Also Read | US News: Four Indians dead in tragic multi-car crash in Texas, bodies charred

Kuleba's resignation letter was posted on Facebook by the speaker of parliament, Ruslan Stefanchuk.

The speaker said lawmakers would shortly discuss the request. Parliament expects to vote on the resignations later on Wednesday in what is usually a politicial formality.

Zelenskiy has said changes to the government, which come at a crucial juncture in the full-scale conflict, are necessary to strengthen it and achieve results needed by Ukraine.

Also Read | Elon Musk’s Starlink agrees to block X in Brazil after previously refusing

"Autumn will be extremely important for Ukraine. And our state institutions should be configured so that Ukraine achieves all the results that we need - for all of us," he said on Tuesday.

Russian forces are advancing in the east of Ukraine, Ukrainian troops have made a bold incusion into Russia's Kursk region and Moscow has intensified drone and missile attacks in recent weeks.

David Arakhamia, a senior lawmaker for Zelenskiy's party, said on Tuesday there would be a "major government reset" that would see more than half of the ministers change.

Also Read | Elon Musk asks candidates THIS question during job interviews

Disclaimer: This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:4 Sep 2024, 01:07 PM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldUkraine foreign minister tenders resignation amid war’s biggest reshuffle

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    NTPC

    406.00
    01:08 PM | 4 SEP 2024
    -0.3 (-0.07%)

    Tata Steel

    150.60
    01:08 PM | 4 SEP 2024
    -1.5 (-0.99%)

    Bharat Electronics

    298.35
    01:08 PM | 4 SEP 2024
    1.15 (0.39%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    312.75
    01:08 PM | 4 SEP 2024
    -9.4 (-2.92%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Jubilant Ingrevia

    735.00
    12:58 PM | 4 SEP 2024
    61.1 (9.07%)

    Piramal Pharma

    206.40
    12:58 PM | 4 SEP 2024
    13.45 (6.97%)

    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

    4,713.70
    12:58 PM | 4 SEP 2024
    258.2 (5.8%)

    Indigo Paints

    1,523.95
    12:58 PM | 4 SEP 2024
    73.7 (5.08%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,639.00626.00
      Chennai
      73,210.00-160.00
      Delhi
      72,638.00-661.00
      Kolkata
      73,782.001,198.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.86/L0.11
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue