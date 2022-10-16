Ukraine gets help bundling up for frigid winter fight

“Some countries aren’t in a position to offer lethal assistance but we urge them to provide vital nonlethal aid, such as medical supplies and cold-weather gear that the Ukrainians need to fight in the winter, because every contribution counts and the members of this contact group stand united in our support for Ukraine’s self-defense through any season," U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said last week in Brussels following a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, which comprises more than 50 nations and meets to assess Ukraine’s defense needs.