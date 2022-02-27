Ukraine govt calls for broad crypto crackdown on Russians amid war

While it was initially unclear how exchanges would respond to Fedorov’s latest call, the CEOs of several of them have publicly shared their support for Ukraine since the Russian invasion. On Sunday, a verified Twitter handle associated with Binance posted that the exchange was donating $10 million “to help the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine," while an affiliate, Binance Charity Foundation, launched a fund to provide emergency relief through crypto crowdfunding. Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ" Zhao said in a similar post on his personal account that the focus was on providing on-the-ground support. “We just care about the people," the tweet said. Binance did not immediately return a request for comment about Ukraine’s call to ban Russian users.