Ukraine serving interest of third countries, says Vladimir Putin in address: Highlights
- Putin launched a scathing attack on Zelensky-led Ukrainian government and the western countries
Nearly one year after ordering the invasion of Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday addressed the members of both houses of parliament and the military commanders and soldiers of Russia. Putin launched a scathing attack on the Zelensky-led Ukrainian government and the western countries.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×