Ukraine grapples with power outages as Russian drones strike gas supply system in Odesa

Russian forces targeted Ukraine's gas transport system in the southern Odesa region with drones on Wednesday, according to a senior Ukrainian official. This region is critical as it contains several pipelines carrying US liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Greece to Ukraine.

Impact on gas transport While Deputy Energy Minister Mykola Kolisnyk confirmed the strike, he did not specify the exact part of the system that was hit. Despite the attack, data from the Ukrainian gas transit operator indicated that planned gas volumes on the key Transbalkan route — used for LNG deliveries — remained largely unchanged, with 2.16 million cubic meters declared for transport on Wednesday, a negligible drop from the previous day.

"In the past 24 hours alone, we have seen the enemy carry out targeted strikes, particularly in the Odesa region, including on the gas transport system and gas transport system's facilities," Kolisnyk told Ukrainian TV.

However, Russia's recent campaign has severely impacted Ukraine's overall gas capacity. The head of Ukraine's National Bank reported that sustained Russian strikes on gas production facilities have already deprived Ukraine of more than half of its total domestic gas production volumes. This has forced the country to seek additional imports exceeding 4 billion cubic meters for the current winter season to meet its energy needs.

Electricity crisis Beyond gas infrastructure, Russia has sharply increased the intensity and number of attacks on power supplies. Deputy Energy Minister Kolisnyk noted that these sweeping attacks have made the provision of electricity significantly more difficult.

"The situation in the power system is complicated as a result of ongoing shelling, both massive shelling of the transmission system across all elements of the integrated power system and localised shelling," Kolisnyk said.

Ukrainians across many regions have been dealing with severe energy shortages for weeks, enduring rolling blackouts and emergency power cuts. On Tuesday, approximately half of the residents in the capital city of Kyiv were simultaneously without power.

"While we are trying to recover from one attack, the enemy launches another," Kolisnyk added.