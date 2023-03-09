Ukraine hit by one of Russia’s biggest missile barrages this year
- Attack causes damage as far as Lviv in the west of the country.
Russia fired dozens of missiles at Kyiv and other regions across Ukraine overnight, striking civilian infrastructure and the country’s defense industry in one of the biggest barrages this year as its forces continued to claw more territory in the east.
Russia launched 81 missiles of different varieties from air, land and sea, in addition to eight Iranian-made attack drones, according to Gen. Valeriy Zaluzhny, the commander-in-chief of Ukraine’s armed forces. Four of the drones and 34 cruise missiles were intercepted, Gen. Zaluzhny said.
Russia’s Defense Ministry said it had carried out the “massive strikes" overnight in retaliation for an attack last week in Russia’s Bryansk region in which two civilians were killed, and which Moscow blamed on Ukrainian saboteurs. Ukrainian intelligence said it played no part in the incident.
The tempo of Russian attacks has diminished in recent weeks after last year’s weekly missile barrages against Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. Ukrainian officials say that reflects depleted Russian stockpiles of missiles.
Following the barrage, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky convened a meeting with security and intelligence officials and representatives of Ukroboronprom, the country’s state-held defense conglomerate.
There were strikes in 10 of Ukraine’s 27 regions, Mr. Zelensky said. “Russians can only terrorize civilians. That’s all they can do. But that won’t help them. They won’t avoid responsibility for everything they have done," Mr. Zelensky said on Telegram.
The Russian Defense Ministry said that Moscow’s forces used high-precision long-range air, sea and land-based weapons to hit Ukraine’s military infrastructure, military factories and energy facilities.
Repair crews were working to restore power after the strikes, which damaged energy generation and distribution facilities in eight regions, Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said, warning of temporary blackouts.
Before the latest barrage, the power grid in Ukraine had been almost fully operational. Rolling blackouts had largely ended, and most of the country had a steady supply of electricity, heating and water.
The strikes temporarily disconnected the Zaporizhzhia nuclear-power plant from the grid for the sixth time since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022. The plant was later reconnected, said Ukrenergo, the operator of Ukraine’s electricity-transmission system.
Rafael Grossi, the head of the United Nations’ nuclear agency, earlier raised the alarm in a statement to the agency’s board of governors. “Each time we are rolling a dice. And if we allow this to continue time after time then one day our luck will run out," he said.
Rescue workers were at the scene of explosions in two districts of the capital Kyiv, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said. About 40% of the city’s residents were without heating after Ukraine imposed emergency power outages to protect the grid. An infrastructure facility in the Holosivskiy district was hit, the Kyiv city military administration said.
Mr. Klitschko told the German daily Bild the barrage had been one of the longest of the war but that the city’s air defenses, including the German-provided Iris-T system, had intercepted all but one of the missiles.
There were “air raid alerts from midnight to 7 a.m.," he said, adding that Russia had used both missiles and drones to try to overwhelm Ukraine’s defenses.
Western countries have bolstered Ukraine’s air defenses since Russia began targeting the country’s infrastructure last fall in a campaign to demoralize the civilian population over winter. The U.S. has provided midrange Nasams and Germany has sent the medium-range Iris-T, as well as Gepard mobile antiaircraft guns, enabling Ukraine to intercept about 80% of Russian missiles and drones, according to the government.
Ukraine’s air force says it lacks the capability to shoot down certain missiles, including Kh-22, Kh-47 and S-300. Serhiy Popko, the head of the Kyiv city military administration, said preliminary information suggested a Kh-47 missile had penetrated the capital’s air defenses.
Three thermal-power plants were also damaged in the strikes, according to Ukraine’s largest private energy generator DTEK. The company’s plants have been struck 29 times since the fall, it said.
Energy infrastructure in the southern Odessa region was hit, according to the head of the military administration, Maksym Marchenko. Five missiles struck a critical infrastructure facility in the southern Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine’s military administration said.
In western Ukraine, five people were killed when a missile landed on a residential building in the Zolochiv district, said the head of the Lviv regional military administration, Maksym Kozytskyi.
Power was knocked out in Kharkiv after Russia carried out 15 strikes on the northern city and surrounding region.
“The occupiers are once again targeting critical infrastructure," said Oleh Synehubov, the head of the regional military administration.
Russian forces also shelled a bus stop in the southern city of Kherson, killing three civilians, according to the head of the regional military administration.
Meanwhile, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the Wagner Group paramilitary group that has spearheaded the Russian offensive in the besieged city of Bakhmut, said on Thursday that the nearby settlement of Dubovo-Vasylivka was completely under the control of his forces.
The battle for Bakhmut has dragged on for months and the city remains a focus of Russia’s offensive. Ukrainian commanders have said the city doesn’t hold strategic importance, but it has taken on a symbolic value because of Ukraine’s dogged defense over months.
Col. Gen. Oleksandr Syrsky, commander of Ukraine’s ground forces, underscored the importance of the battle for Bakhmut on Thursday as questions over the cost of continuing to hold the city have grown louder.
“Every day of the city’s defense allows us to win time to prepare reserves and prepare for future offensive operations," Gen. Syrsky said. “At the same time, in their fight for this fortress, the enemy is losing the most prepared and capable part of their army—the Wagner [Group’s] assault units."
Wagner proclaimed control of the eastern district of Bakhmut on Wednesday, after Ukrainian defenders withdrew to positions on the western bank of the river that bisects the city.
Write to Isabel Coles at isabel.coles@wsj.com