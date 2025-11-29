Ukraine hit Russia's civilian tankers —Kairos and Virat in Black Sea-first footage emerges | Watch

Ukraine hit Russia's two civilian tankers, Kairos and Viral, used by Moscow to export oil while skirting Western sanctions with marine drones in the Black Sea, an official from the SBU security service said on Saturday, Reuters reported.

The joint operation to hit the so-called ‘shadow fleet’ vessels was run by the SBU and Ukraine's navy, the official told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

The SBU official said both tankers - identified as the Kairos and Virat - were empty and on their way to the port of Novorossiysk, a major Russian oil terminal. “Video (footage) shows that after being hit, both tankers sustained critical damage and were effectively taken out of service. This will deal a significant blow to Russian oil transportation,” the official said.

Watch videos here:

Here's what Turkey's minister said Turkish Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu said that rescue teams initially received information suggesting the Kairos* might have struck a mine, but were later informed that the explosion had occurred on the Virat, AP reported.

“Our crews indicate that there were explosions on the other ship and that these were also caused by external interference,” Uraloglu told broadcaster NTV early Saturday. “The first things that come to mind for external interference could be a mine, a missile, a marine vessel or a drone. We don’t have definitive information on this.”

He later told reporters that the captain of the Virat tanker had issued a distress call over “a drone attack.”

The incidents took place within Turkey’s exclusive economic zone, he said, noting that Turkish authorities were in contact with their counterparts to prevent a recurrence and to ensure navigational safety. He did not provide further details.

Ukraine has previously targeted Russian shipping According to OpenSanctions, a database that monitors individuals and entities linked to sanctions evasion, the vessels are part of a shadow fleet used to bypass restrictions placed on Russia after its 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

While Ukraine has successfully targeted Russian ships during the conflict — often using explosive-laden naval drones, its operations have mostly remained confined to the northern Black Sea.

The Gambian-flagged Kairos caught fire in the Black Sea approximately 28 nautical miles (52 kilometres) off the coast of Turkey’s Kocaeli province, Turkey’s Directorate General of Maritime Affairs said. It was sailing empty toward Russia’s Novorossiysk port.

Within an hour, the maritime authority reported that a second tanker, Virat, was “struck” while sailing in the Black Sea about 35 nautical miles (64 kilometers) off the Turkish coast. It did not provide further details.

Rescue teams were dispatched to the scene to assist. All 20 crew members aboard the Virat were safe, although heavy smoke was reported in the engine room, the maritime authority said.

All 25 crew aboard the Kairos were safely evacuated, Kocaeli Gov. Ilhami Aktas said.

Both tankers were under sanctions The VesselFinder showed the Virat was anchored north of the Bosphorus, not far from its current position, on Nov. 4. The Kairos’ last position was on Nov. 26 south of the Dardanelles Strait, which connects the Aegean Sea and the Sea of Marmara.

The United States sanctioned the Virat in January this year, followed by the European Union, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and Canada, according to the OpenSanctions website. Similarly, the EU sanctioned Kairos in July this year, followed by the U.K. and Switzerland.

“The shadow tanker fleet continues to provide multibillion-dollar revenues for the Kremlin, bypassing sanctions, disguising its activities under the flags of third countries, using complex schemes to conceal owners and poses significant environmental threats,” OpenSanctions says on its website entry on the Kairos, AP reported.

Virat and Kairos According to OpenSanctions, the Virat, built in 2018, engages in “irregular and high-risk shipping practices” and has previously operated under the flags of Barbados, Comoros, Liberia, and Panama.

The Kairos, constructed in 2002, has sailed under the flags of Panama, Greece, and Liberia. Ukraine’s military intelligence agency, the GUR, notes on its website that both vessels frequent Russian ports and have a pattern of switching off their automatic identification systems, which broadcast a ship’s location.

They have also docked at ports in China, Turkey and India, among other locations.

Ukraine has consistently called for tougher international measures for Russia's 'shadow fleet', which it says is helping Moscow export vast quantities of oil and fund its war in Ukraine despite Western sanctions.