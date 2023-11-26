In a poignant tribute, a statue commemorating Ukrainian soldier Oleksandr Matsievskiy has been unveiled in his hometown following a viral video capturing his final moments.

The video, widely circulated in March, showed Matsievskiy, a sniper from the Chernihiv region, defiantly proclaiming "Slava Ukraini" (Glory to Ukraine) a phrase that has symbolised resistance against Russia's 2022 invasion.

The footage showed Matsievskiy standing in a wooded area, unarmed and smoking a cigarette, before tragically slumping to the ground amid what appears to be a volley of unseen gunfire. The military posthumously honoured him with a medal, representing the revered "Hero of Ukraine" distinction, bestowed by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Blaming the soldier's demise on "brutal and brazen" actions by Russians, both Kyiv authorities and Matsievskiy's grieving mother, Paraska Demchuk, 68, mourned his loss.

She exhibited the prestigious medal awarded to her son, expressing his steadfast commitment to never be captured by the enemy. Emotionally recounting her son's determination, she stated, "He wouldn't just bandy words about. It was on the inside, it was like a core inside him."

In response to the outcry on social media, where Matsievskiy was swiftly hailed as a hero, Kyiv initiated a criminal investigation into his tragic death. Supporters flooded online platforms with the traditional tribute "Heroyam Slava" (Glory to the Heroes) in posthumous response to Matsievskiy's final declaration.

War Update

Ukraine's capital faced what officials termed as the most extensive drone assault by Russia on November 25 amid the ongoing conflict, resulting in five individuals sustaining injuries, Reuters reported. The city's residents were jolted awake by the sounds of air defences and explosions, marking a week of heightened attacks.

The six-hour air raid on Saturday, coinciding with Ukraine's remembrance of the 1932-33 Holodomor famine, targeted various districts of Kyiv in the early morning hours. Additional waves of attacks continued with the sunrise.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, speaking at the Grain from Ukraine summit, highlighted the pressing need for increased air defence systems to safeguard both the country's vital grain export routes and regions neighbouring Russia.

Addressing senior officials from European nations, including Swiss President Alain Berset and Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte, Zelenskiy underscored, "There is a deficit of air defence - that is no secret."

As the Russia-Ukraine war rages on, the Ukrainian Defence Force has claimed to have killed a total of 319210 Russian soldiers as of November 20, 2023. Russian President Vladimir Putin had declared war against Ukraine on February 24, 2022. Russia controls nearly a fifth of Ukraine, Reuters reported.

According to reports, the fighting is continuing around the Donetsk town of Avdiivka. Russia's defense ministry said on Sunday that its southern grouping of forces had stopped six Ukrainian attacks around Marinka and the villages of Klishchiivka and Shumy, Newsweek reported.

The West sent in military equipment and Ukraine mounted a counteroffensive push this year to retake occupied land, but it has not made a big breakthrough. US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin arrived in wartime Kyiv last week in a gesture of "unwavering" support as questions swirled over the sustainability of vital Western assistance as the war with Russia drags on.

"I'm here today to deliver an important message – the United States will continue to stand with Ukraine in their fight for freedom against Russia’s aggression, both now and into the future," Austin wrote on social media platform X.

