Ukraine honours soldier killed while declaring 'Glory to Ukraine' with a monument in hometown
In a video widely circulated in March, Matsievskiy, a sniper from the Chernihiv region, was seen defiantly proclaiming ‘Slava Ukraini’ or Glory to Ukraine, while being gunned down by suspected Russian shooters
In a poignant tribute, a statue commemorating Ukrainian soldier Oleksandr Matsievskiy has been unveiled in his hometown following a viral video capturing his final moments.
