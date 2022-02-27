Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / World /  Ukraine International Airlines suspends flights until 23 March

Ukraine International Airlines suspends flights until 23 March

Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) on Thursday announced the suspension of scheduled and charter flights
1 min read . 09:40 PM IST Reuters

The country's biggest airline stopped operating services on Feb. 24 after Russia invaded Ukraine, targeting airports and other critical infrastructure

Ukraine International Airlines said on Sunday it had extended the suspension of its regular and charter flights until March 23 due to the closure of Ukrainian airspace to civilian users.

The country's biggest airline stopped operating services on Feb. 24 after Russia invaded Ukraine, targeting airports and other critical infrastructure, prompting the government in the capital Kyiv to introduce martial law and close its skies.

"Currently, passengers of cancelled flights can take advantage of the free change of flight date for an unused ticket," UIA said in a statement.

It said that reimbursement according to its rules will be possible from March 26, 2022. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

