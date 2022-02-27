Ukraine International Airlines suspends flights until 23 March

Ukraine International Airlines suspends flights until 23 March1 min read . 09:40 PM IST
The country's biggest airline stopped operating services on Feb. 24 after Russia invaded Ukraine, targeting airports and other critical infrastructure
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The country's biggest airline stopped operating services on Feb. 24 after Russia invaded Ukraine, targeting airports and other critical infrastructure
Ukraine International Airlines said on Sunday it had extended the suspension of its regular and charter flights until March 23 due to the closure of Ukrainian airspace to civilian users.
Ukraine International Airlines said on Sunday it had extended the suspension of its regular and charter flights until March 23 due to the closure of Ukrainian airspace to civilian users.
The country's biggest airline stopped operating services on Feb. 24 after Russia invaded Ukraine, targeting airports and other critical infrastructure, prompting the government in the capital Kyiv to introduce martial law and close its skies.
The country's biggest airline stopped operating services on Feb. 24 after Russia invaded Ukraine, targeting airports and other critical infrastructure, prompting the government in the capital Kyiv to introduce martial law and close its skies.
"Currently, passengers of cancelled flights can take advantage of the free change of flight date for an unused ticket," UIA said in a statement.
"Currently, passengers of cancelled flights can take advantage of the free change of flight date for an unused ticket," UIA said in a statement.
It said that reimbursement according to its rules will be possible from March 26, 2022.
It said that reimbursement according to its rules will be possible from March 26, 2022.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!