Ukraine invasion: FIFA looking to expel Russian team from World Cup

Amid the ongoing military offensive of Russia against Ukraine, FIFA is considering suspending the Russian national team from international competitions, including the World Cup, reported AFP on Monday.

Quoting a source, the news agency said that Russia would be expelled from the World Cup "unless the situation improves".

The Russian team are due to play Poland in a World Cup qualifying play-off semi-final on 24 March.

This comes after the International Olympic Committee urged sports federations and organisers to exclude Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials from international events.

The IOC also withdrew the Olympic Order, its highest award, from all high-ranking Russian officials, including President Vladimir Putin.

In a statement, the IOC said its executive board "recommends that International Sports Federations and sports event organisers not invite or allow the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials in international competitions".

If not possible for "organisational or legal reasons", the IOC called on sports officials to do "everything in their power" to prevent athletes from the two countries from taking part under the name of Russia or Belarus.

It is a matter of particular urgency in relation to the Paralympic Winter Games, which begin Friday in Beijing.

The IOC last week urged all international sports federations to cancel forthcoming events in Russia, angry at Moscow violating an "Olympic Truce" with its attack on Ukraine.

The organisation went on to praise the "many calls for peace by athletes, sports officials and members of the worldwide Olympic Community".

"The IOC admires and supports in particular the calls for peace by Russian athletes," it added.

With inputs from agencies.

