Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / World /  Ukraine invasion: FIFA looking to expel Russian team from World Cup

Ukraine invasion: FIFA looking to expel Russian team from World Cup

The IOC also withdrew the Olympic Order, its highest award, from all high-ranking Russian officials, including President Vladimir Putin
1 min read . 09:00 PM IST Livemint

  • The Russian team are due to play Poland in a World Cup qualifying play-off semi-final on 24 March
  • This comes after the IOC urged sports federations and organisers to exclude Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials from international events

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Amid the ongoing military offensive of Russia against Ukraine, FIFA is considering suspending the Russian national team from international competitions, including the World Cup, reported AFP on Monday. 

Amid the ongoing military offensive of Russia against Ukraine, FIFA is considering suspending the Russian national team from international competitions, including the World Cup, reported AFP on Monday. 

Quoting a source, the news agency said that Russia would be expelled from the World Cup "unless the situation improves".

Quoting a source, the news agency said that Russia would be expelled from the World Cup "unless the situation improves".

The Russian team are due to play Poland in a World Cup qualifying play-off semi-final on 24 March.

The Russian team are due to play Poland in a World Cup qualifying play-off semi-final on 24 March.

This comes after the International Olympic Committee urged sports federations and organisers to exclude Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials from international events.

This comes after the International Olympic Committee urged sports federations and organisers to exclude Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials from international events.

The IOC also withdrew the Olympic Order, its highest award, from all high-ranking Russian officials, including President Vladimir Putin.

The IOC also withdrew the Olympic Order, its highest award, from all high-ranking Russian officials, including President Vladimir Putin.

In a statement, the IOC said its executive board "recommends that International Sports Federations and sports event organisers not invite or allow the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials in international competitions".

In a statement, the IOC said its executive board "recommends that International Sports Federations and sports event organisers not invite or allow the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials in international competitions".

If not possible for "organisational or legal reasons", the IOC called on sports officials to do "everything in their power" to prevent athletes from the two countries from taking part under the name of Russia or Belarus.

If not possible for "organisational or legal reasons", the IOC called on sports officials to do "everything in their power" to prevent athletes from the two countries from taking part under the name of Russia or Belarus.

It is a matter of particular urgency in relation to the Paralympic Winter Games, which begin Friday in Beijing.

It is a matter of particular urgency in relation to the Paralympic Winter Games, which begin Friday in Beijing.

The IOC last week urged all international sports federations to cancel forthcoming events in Russia, angry at Moscow violating an "Olympic Truce" with its attack on Ukraine.

The IOC last week urged all international sports federations to cancel forthcoming events in Russia, angry at Moscow violating an "Olympic Truce" with its attack on Ukraine.

The organisation went on to praise the "many calls for peace by athletes, sports officials and members of the worldwide Olympic Community".

The organisation went on to praise the "many calls for peace by athletes, sports officials and members of the worldwide Olympic Community".

"The IOC admires and supports in particular the calls for peace by Russian athletes," it added.

"The IOC admires and supports in particular the calls for peace by Russian athletes," it added.

With inputs from agencies. 

With inputs from agencies. 

 

 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!