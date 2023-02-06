- Its politicians are making rash promises
FROM LIGHTBULBS to military training plus billions of euros, it is hard to keep track of the European Union’s aid for Ukraine. Ursula von der Leyen and most of her European Commission, as well as Charles Michel, president of the European Council, visited Kyiv on February 3rd for meetings with Volodymyr Zelensky, the embattled country’s president, and members of his team. But help is one thing; joining the club quite another. Denys Shmyhal, Ukraine’s prime minister, said earlier this week that his country had an “ambitious plan to join the European Union within the next two years". That is magical thinking. But it does not preclude Ukraine’s relationship with the club from changing radically in the coming years.