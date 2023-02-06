Ukraine is not about to join the EU

In his nightly broadcast to the country on February 2nd, Mr Zelensky said that Ukraine “deserves" to start EU accession talks before the end of this year. That looks unlikely. But either way, starting a negotiation is not the same as ending one. In June, Ukraine, along with Moldova, became an official candidate for EU membership, itself an idea that would have been dismissed as fantasy before the invasion began on February 24th 2022. Apart from Turkey, whose membership bid stalled long ago, before June the only countries with a promise of eventual membership were six in the western Balkans. But their snail-like progress will hardly inspire hope in Kyiv. North Macedonia has been a candidate since 2005, Montenegro has been negotiating since 2012 and Serbia since 2014.