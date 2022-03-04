Russian forces pressed their attack on a crucial energy-producing Ukrainian city by shelling Europe’s largest nuclear plant early Friday, sparking a fire and raising fears that radiation could leak from the damaged power station.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted a plea to the Russians to stop the assault and allow fire teams inside.

“We demand that they stop the heavy weapons fire," Tuz said in a video statement. “There is a real threat of nuclear danger in the biggest atomic energy station in Europe."

The attack renewed fears that the invasion could result in damage to one of Ukraine's 15 nuclear reactors and trigger another emergency like the 1986 Chernobyl accident, the world’s worst nuclear disaster, which happened about 110 kilometers (65 miles) north of the capital.

The International Atomic Energy Agency said on Twitter that it's been informed by Ukraine's nuclear regulator that “there has been no change reported in radiation levels" at a nuclear power station shelled by Russian troops.

The agency said its Director General Mariano Grossi was in touch with Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Schmygal and the Ukrainian regulator and operator about the situation at the Zaporizhzhia plant.

President Joe Biden spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy as reports emerged about the attack, and the leaders called on Russia “to cease its military activities in the area and allow firefighters and emergency responders to access the site," according to a White House statement.

“Europe must wake up," Zelenskiy said in a video message early Friday, adding that he also spoke with U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and other leaders in addition to Biden. “Russian tanks are firing at the nuclear power station, the biggest one in Europe."

“If there is an explosion, it is the end of Europe," Zelenskiy added. “Only urgent Europe actions can stop Russian troops."

