Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has urged Western allies to remain united, warning that division would weaken their collective stance on global security issues, particularly Ukraine.

During a visit to Downing Street on Sunday, Meloni emphasised the importance of coordination among allies. "We are all very committed about a goal that we all want to achieve, which is a just and lasting peace in Ukraine, and I think it is very, very important that we avoid the risk that the West divides," she stated.

Bilateral meeting with Starmer before Ukraine summit Meloni’s comments came ahead of a summit of European political leaders in London focused on Ukraine and broader European security. She met with UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer for a bilateral discussion prior to the gathering.

Sir Keir welcomed the Italian leader on the doorstep of 10 Downing Street, expressing optimism about their discussions. "I think we approach [these issues] with a very similar mindset," he said, highlighting the strong UK-Italy partnership on international matters.

Meloni meets Zelensky on summit sidelines On the sidelines of the summit, Meloni held a meeting with Zelensky. According to a statement from the Italian government, "The meeting provided an opportunity to reaffirm Italy's support for Ukraine and its people, as well as its commitment to building a just and lasting peace, guaranteeing a future of sovereignty, security, and freedom for Ukraine."

Her office further emphasised that Italy remains aligned with European and Western partners, including the United States, in ensuring Ukraine’s stability.

Key summit on Ukraine begins in London The summit, attended by more than a dozen European leaders and Zelensky, took place in London on Sunday.

Summit host UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, sitting next to Zelensky and in front of the flags of Ukraine and European nations, called it "a once in a generation moment for the security of Europe and we all need to step up."

European leaders rally support for Ukraine Britain hosted the summit to reinforce backing for Ukraine, especially after a tense exchange between Ukrainian President Zelensky and US President Donald Trump. The London meeting took on added significance in defending Ukraine and bolstering European security.

Upon Zelensky’s arrival, Starmer embraced him, reaffirming the UK’s commitment to ending Russia’s war on Ukraine. "Getting a good outcome for Ukraine is vital to the security of every nation here and many others too," Starmer told the leaders.

Ceasefire plan under discussion During the summit, Starmer announced that Britain, France, and Ukraine had agreed to work on a ceasefire plan to present to the United States. "This plan emerged from talks among the countries' leaders following the White House spat," he noted.

Global leaders unite in London The London summit saw participation from key European figures, including French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte were also present.

Trudeau expressed Canada’s support for Ukraine, stating, “I’m in London this morning, working with Zelensky, Prime Minister Starmer, and European leaders to bring about a just and lasting peace in Ukraine—one that guarantees Ukraine’s sovereignty and security.”

