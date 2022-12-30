Ukraine: Kyiv residents heading to air raid shelters after drone attack

Ukraine: Kyiv residents heading to air raid shelters after drone attack2 min read . 08:49 AM IST
Ukraine-Russia war updates: The residents of the capital Kyiv were urged to head to air raid shelters early on Friday as sirens wailed across the city
A day after Russia carried out the biggest aerial assault at cities across Ukraine, the residents of the capital Kyiv were urged to head to air raid shelters early on Friday as sirens wailed across the city, according to the news agency Reuters.
Kyiv's city government issued an alert on its Telegram app channel after 2 am about the air raid sirens and called on residents to proceed to shelters. Olekskiy Kuleba, governor of Kyiv region, said that an "attack by drones" was under way.
A Reuters witness 20 km (12 miles) south of Kyiv heard several explosions and the sound of anti-aircraft fire.
In a video address, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said air commands in central, southern, eastern, and western Ukraine repelled 54 Russian missiles and 11 drones on Thursday.
Zelenskiy acknowledged that most regions were suffering power outages in Ukraine. The areas where loss of power was "especially difficult" included the capital Kyiv, Odesa and Kherson in the south and surrounding regions, and the region around Lviv near the western border with Poland, as per Reuters reports.
"But this is nothing compared with what could have happened if it were not for our heroic anti-aircraft troops and air defence," he said.
A video footage captured by Reuters showed emergency workers searching through the smouldering wreckage of residential homes in Kyiv destroyed by a blast and smoke trails of missiles in the sky.
Earlier, the officials had said more than 120 missiles were fired during Thursday's assault.
About 18 residential buildings and 10 critical infrastructure installations were destroyed in the latest attacks, the defence ministry said in a statement, Reuters reported.
Russian air strikes in recent months have been targeting energy infrastructure of Ukraine, which have left millions of people without power and heating in often freezing temperatures in the war-hit country.
(With Reuters inputs)
