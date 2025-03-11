Ukraine Launches Record 337 Drones at Russia Before US Talks

Russia said its air defenses downed 337 Ukrainian drones overnight, including dozens targeting Moscow, in what seems to be the largest attack on its territory of the three-year-long war.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said it downed 91 unmanned aerial vehicles over the capital region alone. There were also attacks in nine other regions including 126 drones downed in the Kursk region that borders Ukraine, according to a statement by the ministry posted on Telegram.

The attack included 74 drones targeting Moscow, the city’s mayor, Sergei Sobyanin, said in a series of Telegram posts. Initial estimates show that one person was killed and nine were injured in the assault, Moscow Region Governor Andrey Vorobyev said on Telegram.

Temporary restrictions were imposed on flights into and out of Moscow’s four main airports, the Interfax news service reported, citing the Russian aviation authority.

Russia fired 126 drones and one ballistic missile overnight at targets in Ukraine, Kyiv’s Air Force said in a statement on Telegram. Ukraine downed 79 of the drones over 11 regions, it said. Ukraine’s State Emergency Service reported damage in Odesa, but no casualties, according to a statement.

The attack occurred as Ukrainian and US delegations are preparing to meet in Saudi Arabia to discuss a possible resolution to the Russian war in Ukraine.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio played down the possibility of a major breakthrough ahead of the talks, saying the meeting was aimed at clarifying what concessions might be possible in the push toward a ceasefire.

Before the meeting, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy proposed a halt to air strikes and naval military operations as the first step toward a ceasefire.

Moscow previously reported a drone attack in January, when air defenses downed six of the unmanned aircraft. In August 2024, in the largest attack at that time, Moscow air defenses shot down 10 drones.

