Ukraine may agree to halt fighting and accept Russian control over some of the territory Moscow currently occupies as part of a European-backed peace proposal, according to a report by The Telegraph. This plan envisages freezing the front lines in their current state, effectively allowing Russia to retain control over areas including Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, and Crimea.

Zelensky rejects further territorial concessions Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has told European leaders that any peace settlement proposed by US President Donald Trump must not include additional Ukrainian territorial concessions beyond what Russia already occupies. However, Zelensky signaled openness to freezing the frontline at its current position.

The news outlet quotes a Western official describing the intense diplomatic efforts ahead of the anticipated Trump-Putin talks in Alaska this Friday: “The plan can only be related to the current positions held by the militaries.”

European concerns over Trump-Putin negotiations European capitals have expressed growing concern that Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin could negotiate an end to the war without adequately consulting Kyiv.

Poland’s Prime Minister, Donald Tusk, said on Monday, “I have many fears and a lot of hope,” adding that US officials pledged to consult European leaders before the Alaska summit.

Tusk underscored Europe’s firm stance on Ukraine’s territorial integrity: “For Poland and our partners, it is clear that state borders cannot be changed by force. Russia’s war with Ukraine must not bring benefits to the aggressor.”

Putin’s war aims remain unchanged European diplomats remain wary of any peace plan Moscow endorses. The Telegraph notes that a peace proposal backed by Russia involves freezing front lines in southeastern Ukraine but requires Kyiv to withdraw from areas of Donetsk and Luhansk it currently controls.

According to a report by the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War cited by then news publication, Russia continues to seek the “full capitulation” of Kyiv, including blocking Ukraine’s NATO membership and enforcing demilitarization.

Europe stands firm behind Ukraine’s position European leaders have rallied behind Ukraine’s vision for a peace settlement that includes strong security guarantees such as weapons deliveries and a clear path to NATO membership.

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz also voiced strong opposition to territorial concessions during weekend statements, reinforcing the hardline European stance.