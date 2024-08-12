Ukraine military takes control of 28 Russian towns, 180,000 people evacuated

Ukraine has penetrated 12 kilometers into Russia, controlling a 40-kilometer-wide area. Putin emphasized helping the displaced, while Russia attempts to repel the largest foreign assault since World War II.

Published12 Aug 2024, 08:28 PM IST
FILE PHOTO: A view shows an apartment building that was damaged, according to local authorities, by debris from a downed Ukraine-launched missile, in Kursk, Russia, in this handout picture released August 11, 2024.
FILE PHOTO: A view shows an apartment building that was damaged, according to local authorities, by debris from a downed Ukraine-launched missile, in Kursk, Russia, in this handout picture released August 11, 2024. (via REUTERS)

Ukraine’s military has taken control of 28 towns and villages in Russia’s Kursk border region, prompting a sixth of its population to flee the incursion, Russian President Vladimir Putin was told.

More than 120,000 people have left their homes and about 60,000 more are waiting to be evacuated, the acting regional governor Alexey Smirnov told Putin and Russia’s top security officials during a televised meeting on Monday.

Ukrainian forces have penetrated at least 12 kilometers (7.5 miles) into Russia and control a border area at least 40 kilometers wide, though there’s “no clear understanding” of where their troops are, he said.

Also Read | Russia tightens security in Kursk region, as fight continues against Ukraine’s surprise incursion

The assessment of the scale of the Ukrainian intervention prompted Putin to interrupt the governor and tell him to focus on “helping people” and leave the military to assess the battlefield situation.

Putin said the Defense Ministry’s main task was to “drive out the enemy from our territories and, together with the Border Service, ensure reliable protection of the state border.”

The President also acknowledged fighting could spread further in Russia, telling the governor of neighboring Bryansk region that if things were calm there now “it doesn’t mean the situation will remain the same tomorrow.”

Also Read | Jaishankar shares update on Indians serving Russian Army amid Ukraine war

Ukraine would continue attacks to try to destabilize the political situation in the country, Putin said. The government in Kyiv was attempting to stop Russia’s offensive in eastern Ukraine and was “striving to improve its negotiating positions in the future.”

Russia has sent reinforcements to try to quell Ukraine’s surprise cross-border attack, the first time since World War II that a foreign military has taken control of part of its territory.

It’s the biggest assault within Russia since Putin ordered the February 2022 invasion of Ukraine that was supposed to end within days and is now well into its third year.

Also Read | Freed Russian dissidents confront new reality: Fighting Putin from exile

Officials in Kyiv have been tight-lipped about the goals of their operation.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his nightly address on Saturday that Army Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi was keeping him informed about “our actions to push the war out into the aggressor‘s territory” without offering more details.

“The Russians have been severely embarrassed,”said Matthew Savill, military sciences director at the Royal United Services Institute in London. Still, “sustaining a force of any size in Russia, and defending against counter-attacks, will be hard, given the limited reserves available” to Ukraine.

 

First Published:12 Aug 2024, 08:28 PM IST
