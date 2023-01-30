Ukraine needs more weapons, faster: Volodymyr Zelensky2 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 08:02 AM IST
- The General Staff of Ukraine's armed forces said earlier on Sunday that its forces repelled an attack near Blahodatne in the eastern part of the Donetsk region, while Russia's Wagner private military group said it took control of the village.
Ukraine needs new weapons and faster deliveries to confront a "very tough" situation of constant attacks by Russian forces in the eastern Donetsk region, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday.
