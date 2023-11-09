Ukraine ‘not democratic’, US efforts to assist Kyiv from Russia’s invasion ‘disaster’: Vivek Ramaswamy
Indian-American Republican presidential contender Vivek Ramaswamy opposes military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine, calling Kyiv 'not democratic' and US support to it a ‘disaster’
Vivek Ramaswamy, an Indian-American Republican presidential contender, has opposed the military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine in its defense against Russia’s invasion, saying Kyiv is “not democratic" and all efforts by the United States to assist the country has been a “disaster". Vivek Ramaswamy also slammed Volodymyr Zelensky, a Jewish, for “celebrating a Nazi".