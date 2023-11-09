Indian-American Republican presidential contender Vivek Ramaswamy opposes military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine, calling Kyiv 'not democratic' and US support to it a ‘disaster’

Vivek Ramaswamy, an Indian-American Republican presidential contender, has opposed the military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine in its defense against Russia's invasion, saying Kyiv is "not democratic" and all efforts by the United States to assist the country has been a "disaster". Vivek Ramaswamy also slammed Volodymyr Zelensky, a Jewish, for "celebrating a Nazi".

Opposing aid to Ukraine, Vivek Ramaswamy said, “It has celebrated a Nazi in its ranks – the comedian in cargo pants, a man called Zelensky – doing it in their own ranks. That is not democratic. We need a reasonable peace plan to end this, this is a country whose president just last week was hailing a Nazi in his own ranks."

The incident refers to the Canadian Parliament giving an ovation to 98-year-old Yaroslav Hunka who served a Nazi unit in Worl War II.

Vivek Ramaswamy’s position earned rebukes from the other Republican Presidential hopefuls Nikki Haley and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, who said Washington should support Kyiv against Russia’s war against the country. The comments on Ukraine, China, abortion and the Israel-Hamas war were discussed during the third Republican presidential debate.

Speaking of America's continued support to Ukraine, Ronald Dion DeSantis disagreed with the emergency aid to Kyiv, saying it was "excessive" and would go to members of the country's government.

He said, “We need to bring this war to an end. We need the Europeans to step up and do their fair share, and we need to get serious about the top threat that this country faces, which is the Chinese Communist Party."

Nikki Haley, however, supported Kyiv in its war against Russia but noted that it should be limited to providing weaponry. “No, I don’t think we should give them cash. I think we should give them the equipment, the ammunition to win. And I’ll tell you if Biden had done it when they first asked for it, this war would be over," Nikki Haley said.

Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina also supported US efforts to support Ukraine.

However, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy showed strong disagreement over it and slammed Ukraine as “not a paragon of democracy".

Vivek Ramaswamy emerged from the first Republican debate as the most talked about candidate, and hopes his provocative rhetoric will propel him all the way to the White House. The 38-year-old entrepreneur hasn't made any friends among his more experienced rivals, declaring at the event in Milwaukee that he was "the only person on stage who is not bought and paid for."

(With agency inputs)

