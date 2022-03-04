Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Russia-Ukraine war: Following the attack by Russian troops at Europe's largest nuclear plant in Ukraine, US President Joe Biden urged Russia to stop its military activities at a Ukrainian nuclear power plant and to allow in emergency services, as per AFP report. Early on Friday, images on a live feed showed blasts lighting up the night sky and sending up plumes of smoke just as Russian troops attacked the Ukrainian nuclear plant. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Russia-Ukraine war: Following the attack by Russian troops at Europe's largest nuclear plant in Ukraine, US President Joe Biden urged Russia to stop its military activities at a Ukrainian nuclear power plant and to allow in emergency services, as per AFP report. Early on Friday, images on a live feed showed blasts lighting up the night sky and sending up plumes of smoke just as Russian troops attacked the Ukrainian nuclear plant.

Biden joined Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky "in urging Russia to cease its military activities in the area and allow firefighters and emergency responders to access the site," a White House readout of a call between the two leaders said. {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Biden joined Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky "in urging Russia to cease its military activities in the area and allow firefighters and emergency responders to access the site," a White House readout of a call between the two leaders said. {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm tweeted that she had spoken with her Ukrainian counterpart and said that the site's reactors are protected by "robust containment structures" and "are being safely shut down." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm tweeted that she had spoken with her Ukrainian counterpart and said that the site's reactors are protected by "robust containment structures" and "are being safely shut down." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Russian military operations near the plant are reckless and must cease," she said, adding that her department had activated its Nuclear Incident Response Team.

"Russian military operations near the plant are reckless and must cease," she said, adding that her department had activated its Nuclear Incident Response Team.

As per AFP report, a senior US official said the latest information "shows no indications of elevated levels of radiation, and we're monitoring closely."

As per AFP report, a senior US official said the latest information "shows no indications of elevated levels of radiation, and we're monitoring closely."

Russia's attack on the plant drew swift international outcry, with the UN's atomic watchdog warning of "severe danger" if the reactors were hit and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson accusing Russian President Vladimir Putin of endangering all of Europe. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Russia's attack on the plant drew swift international outcry, with the UN's atomic watchdog warning of "severe danger" if the reactors were hit and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson accusing Russian President Vladimir Putin of endangering all of Europe. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from agencies)